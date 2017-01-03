Benefit and auction planned to help family of LMPD detective
The Republican-led state Senate approved a bill Thursday to abolish and replace the University of Louisville board of trustees, over the objections of Democrats who said there's no assurance the measure would straighten out the university's problems with its accrediting agency. "I can't sit back in good conscience and allow each of you to be the scapegoat for those students and the district's inaction on dealing with out of control students."
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|steven cox (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Billy brue
|4
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|5 hr
|Decent Person
|20
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|5 hr
|makes sense to me
|24
|Crystal Sego
|6 hr
|Brianna
|1
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|-Prince-
|9,244
|Have you ever lived in a Louisville motel/hotel?
|15 hr
|Pleaseandthankyou
|1
|On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo
|19 hr
|Henry
|35
