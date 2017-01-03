Benefit and auction planned to help f...

Benefit and auction planned to help family of LMPD detective

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Republican-led state Senate approved a bill Thursday to abolish and replace the University of Louisville board of trustees, over the objections of Democrats who said there's no assurance the measure would straighten out the university's problems with its accrediting agency. "I can't sit back in good conscience and allow each of you to be the scapegoat for those students and the district's inaction on dealing with out of control students."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
steven cox (Jan '14) 3 hr Billy brue 4
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 5 hr Decent Person 20
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 5 hr makes sense to me 24
Crystal Sego 6 hr Brianna 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr -Prince- 9,244
Have you ever lived in a Louisville motel/hotel? 15 hr Pleaseandthankyou 1
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 19 hr Henry 35
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,791 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC