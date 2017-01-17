Attorney who shot alleged attacker sues owners of downtown parking garage where incident happened
A woman who shot and wounded a man who allegedly attacked her one year ago inside a downtown Louisville parking garage has filed a lawsuit against the garage's owners and others, claiming negligent security. Attorney Kristen McMains was held up at knifepoint on January 26, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Common sense
|2,082
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|4 hr
|Tough Guy
|27
|Police in Clark Co. say body of missing 2-year-...
|7 hr
|AconcernedParent
|1
|Springfield community seeking to bring new VA h...
|18 hr
|Sickened
|1
|Whayn Supply
|21 hr
|moretocome
|1
|is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|makes sense to me
|32
|Candace Stevens Hall (Jan '16)
|23 hr
|EIIa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC