Assumption High School to demolish former American Legion Post on Bardstown Road
Assumption High School plans to demolish the 98-year-old log cabin that used to house an American Legion Highlands Post 201, at 2919 Bardstown Road. Assumption, whose campus is across the street at 2170 Tyler Lane, bought the American Legion property for just shy of $1.7 million in October.
