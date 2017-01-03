Armed robbery suspect wanted by St. Matthews police

LOUISVILLE, KY St. Matthews police are asking the community to help identify a suspect who was armed when he robbed three area businesses. The suspect robbed the BP gas station located at 7401 new LaGrange Road on Dec. 23, 2016, the Speedy Mart located at 2338 Brownsboro Road on Dec. 28, 2016 and the Shell gas station at 2912 Brownsboro Road on Dec. 30, 2016, according to St. Matthews police.

