Armed robbery suspect wanted by St. Matthews police
LOUISVILLE, KY St. Matthews police are asking the community to help identify a suspect who was armed when he robbed three area businesses. The suspect robbed the BP gas station located at 7401 new LaGrange Road on Dec. 23, 2016, the Speedy Mart located at 2338 Brownsboro Road on Dec. 28, 2016 and the Shell gas station at 2912 Brownsboro Road on Dec. 30, 2016, according to St. Matthews police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him
|1 hr
|Phoenix97
|17
|Have you ever lived in a Louisville motel/hotel?
|3 hr
|Pleaseandthankyou
|1
|On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo
|7 hr
|Henry
|35
|Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15)
|7 hr
|jessicaparrish1
|2
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|9 hr
|yuiop
|6
|Dr Nair
|9 hr
|Real truth
|2
|Cindy Perry Workers Comp
|10 hr
|Burned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC