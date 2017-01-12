An incredibly productive early legislative session
On Saturday, January 7th, I signed seven new bills into law. I want to extend my gratitude to the General Assembly for their hard work in getting these bills passed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grayson News Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Power Outlawed in Louisville!
|1 hr
|Coal is King
|6
|Dr Nair
|2 hr
|Burned
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,045
|pancreatic cancer
|19 hr
|Hank
|2
|russia and the hack scandle
|22 hr
|Vladimir
|2
|Trump. The first Russian elected president of U...
|22 hr
|Vladimir
|1
|To drug addicts and alcoholics
|Sat
|Someonewhoscurious
|16
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC