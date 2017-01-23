3-Star OLB/DE Jabreel Stephens de-com...

3-Star OLB/DE Jabreel Stephens de-commits from the University of Louisville

11 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

The Cards took a bit of a blow to their 2017 recruiting class today when composite 3-star defensive end/outside linebacker Jabreel Stephens decided to withdraw his pledge from U of L. Stephens committed to the Cardinals back on October 5th and took an official visit on January 14th. The 6'3" product comes from Seffner, Fl, which is right outside of the Tampa area.

