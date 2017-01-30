3-Star DT Ben Hutch flips commitment to Cincinnati
Louisville football recruiting took another hit just days before National Signing Day as Ben Hutch, a composite 3-star defensive tackle from Nashville, Tennessee, has flipped his pledge from the Cardinals to the Cincinnati Bearcats. Hutch committed to Louisville early in December despite having offers from some big names, most notably in-state power Tennessee.
