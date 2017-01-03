3 Louisville restaurants featured on ...

3 Louisville restaurants featured on Food Network show

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Josh Denny, the host of the Food Network's new show "Ginormous Food," traveled to The Comeback Inn on Swan Street where he tackled The Godfather - a massive Italian beef sandwich. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + Dawne Gee returning to WAVE 3 News + Ballard junior dies at 17 after cancer battle + Fairdale senior heads to Harvard He also visited Gary's on Spring Street where he chowed down on a massive version of a Kentucky staple - the Big Daddy Hot Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 5 hr rick pentecost 1,920
heroin (Jul '13) 6 hr Justsayno 4
Korfhage floor covering actors (Feb '15) 6 hr Dude 3
is the Foxy lady a good place to work ? Money w... (Sep '14) 7 hr fatgirls rock 21
Trump for President, He will win. watch 7 hr bergdahl 2,021
Dana Kinkton 9 hr B to the C 2
steven cox (Jan '14) 14 hr Billy brue 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,430

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC