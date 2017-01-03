3 Louisville restaurants featured on Food Network show

Josh Denny, the host of the Food Network's new show "Ginormous Food," traveled to The Comeback Inn on Swan Street where he tackled The Godfather - a massive Italian beef sandwich. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + Dawne Gee returning to WAVE 3 News + Ballard junior dies at 17 after cancer battle + Fairdale senior heads to Harvard He also visited Gary's on Spring Street where he chowed down on a massive version of a Kentucky staple - the Big Daddy Hot Brown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.