2nd arrest made in shooting of halfway house employee

Jay'Aaron Leerod Cathey, 19, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of assault, robbery and receiving stolen property. In a statement given after being read his Miranda rights, Louisville Metro police say Cathey admitted that he and Jermon D. Manion, 18, robbed the employee of his cell phone at gunpoint.

