2nd arrest made in shooting of halfway house employee
Jay'Aaron Leerod Cathey, 19, of Louisville, is charged with one count each of assault, robbery and receiving stolen property. In a statement given after being read his Miranda rights, Louisville Metro police say Cathey admitted that he and Jermon D. Manion, 18, robbed the employee of his cell phone at gunpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|42 min
|Hmm
|75
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,055
|Crazy Pregnant White Girl
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|6
|door to door meat sales (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|HonestSalesGuy
|156
|Southern Assn of Colleges and Schools picked fi...
|3 hr
|Privatize College...
|10
|Congressman John Yarmuth not attending the inau...
|5 hr
|Amos N Andy
|8
|Justice for 2 year old murdered
|7 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC