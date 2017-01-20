2017 head count attempts to help Louisville's homeless
A head count took place early Thursday morning in an effort to find out who is sleeping on Louisville streets. The research was done in an effort to aid Louisville's homeless population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indivisible Kentucky, new anti-Trump group in L...
|4 min
|BUILDTHATWALL
|16
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|16 min
|Phoenix97
|2,112
|heather lowery
|1 hr
|Anonymous prime
|6
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|4 hr
|Jjohnson
|81
|We are free from crazy couple
|5 hr
|For crazy couple
|1
|Cedar Springs Apartments
|7 hr
|GoodOlCountryBoy
|2
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|8 hr
|Pretty Beach
|73
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC