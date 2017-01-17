2 Metro Council members leading rally...

2 Metro Council members leading rally to keep Old Louisville Kroger open

13 hrs ago

Councilman David James and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith will lead the rally outside the Kroger Saturday at 11 a.m. According to public affairs manager Tim McGurk, all of the employees at the store will will be offered similar jobs at other Louisville area Kroger stores and will keep their current wages/benefits.

