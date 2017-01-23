2 Louisville-area power plants cut to...

2 Louisville-area power plants cut toxic air pollution

New data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows Louisville's two largest power plants have dramatically cut air pollution through tighter smokestack controls. The Courier-Journal reports the pollution reductions at Louisville Gas & Electric's Mill Creek and Cane Run power plants follow enforcement of the Clean Air Act during the Obama administration.

