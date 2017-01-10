10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville
Celebrate the new year with anime, Japanese food and "ancient Japanese folk lore." There will be screenings of episodes of "Mushi-Shi" and "Noragami," and, during intermissions, Japanese new year's games, anime raffle prizes and grilled yakitori brought to you by Xander Stewart.
