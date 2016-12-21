YMCA of Greater Louisville waiving fees for new members
The YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to help potential new members enjoy a healthy and happy new year, so YMCA is waiving fees for new members who join from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2017. Membership at the Y includes a supportive wellness coaching staff to help members meet their fitness goals in a friendly, health-seeking community.
