Where We're Watching: Louisville vs. ...

Where We're Watching: Louisville vs. LSU/Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Card Chronicle

Tomorrow is a big day, and here are all the places across the country where you can get with fellow Cardinal fans to hopefully get your New Year's Eve off on the right foot. I will be updating this list up until kickoff, so if you have an additional submission or a change, post it in the comments section or email it to me at [email protected] and I'll get it on here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Card Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nastasia naomi hillmer green light loung stripper 22 min Just Google it 8
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 50 min old school 33
Moving to Louisville (May '06) 4 hr Ment al 5
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... 8 hr Josh 1
Feral blacks riot at mall 9 hr Phoenix97 27
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 10 hr So true D R 9,243
Record Murder Rate 13 hr Forward Observer 54
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,271 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC