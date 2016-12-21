WDRB calculates fastest and cheapest ...

WDRB calculates fastest and cheapest route from New Albany to east Louisville

Tolling starts Friday on three of the Ohio River Bridges, and now that the Lewis and Clark Bridge is open, WDRB did the drive to find the fastest and cheapest route from New Albany to east Louisville. The calculations will, of course, vary based on your starting location and where you're headed.

