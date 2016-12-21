Watch Live | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 61-53 loss to Virginia
It appears to show a person punching a woman in the face and another person getting knocked to the ground before the video ends. It appears to show a person punching a woman in the face and another person getting knocked to the ground before the video ends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|29 min
|Phoenix97
|11
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|34 min
|Forward Observer
|18
|Poff
|3 hr
|Fierri
|7
|Worst Elder Care Facility
|3 hr
|TryingtobetheShep...
|1
|Nastasia hillmer green light lounge
|4 hr
|Iworkwithher
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|6 hr
|witold Kowal
|1,999
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,241
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC