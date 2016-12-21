Watch Live | Rick Pitino talks about ...

Watch Live | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 61-53 loss to Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

It appears to show a person punching a woman in the face and another person getting knocked to the ground before the video ends. It appears to show a person punching a woman in the face and another person getting knocked to the ground before the video ends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feral blacks riot at mall 29 min Phoenix97 11
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 34 min Forward Observer 18
Poff 3 hr Fierri 7
Worst Elder Care Facility 3 hr TryingtobetheShep... 1
Nastasia hillmer green light lounge 4 hr Iworkwithher 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 6 hr witold Kowal 1,999
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,241
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,670

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC