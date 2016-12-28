Virginia vs. Louisville: Tip off time...

Virginia vs. Louisville: Tip off time, TV schedule, Vegas odds and Game Thread

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Streaking The Lawn

We've bumped the Pack Line Pledge to 55 points. Make your pledge today -- give early, give often, and go Hoos! Time: 7:00 P.M. ET Location: KFC Yum! Center TV: ESPN2 Online Streaming: ACC Network Extra Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network or Sirius 84, XM 84 Latest Point Spread: Louisville is favored by 2.5. Play time is over, ladies and gentlemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poff 5 min Fierri 7
Worst Elder Care Facility 8 min TryingtobetheShep... 1
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 22 min You Need Help Bigot 17
Nastasia hillmer green light lounge 1 hr Iworkwithher 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 3 hr witold Kowal 1,999
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,241
Joshua douglas clayton (Feb '10) 9 hr kristin 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,431

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC