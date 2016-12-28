Virginia vs. Louisville: Tip off time, TV schedule, Vegas odds and Game Thread
We've bumped the Pack Line Pledge to 55 points. Make your pledge today -- give early, give often, and go Hoos! Time: 7:00 P.M. ET Location: KFC Yum! Center TV: ESPN2 Online Streaming: ACC Network Extra Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network or Sirius 84, XM 84 Latest Point Spread: Louisville is favored by 2.5. Play time is over, ladies and gentlemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poff
|5 min
|Fierri
|7
|Worst Elder Care Facility
|8 min
|TryingtobetheShep...
|1
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|22 min
|You Need Help Bigot
|17
|Nastasia hillmer green light lounge
|1 hr
|Iworkwithher
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|witold Kowal
|1,999
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,241
|Joshua douglas clayton (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|kristin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC