Veterans: Moving With the Music Eases PTSD Symptoms
Many veterans struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, after returning home from war. Symptoms of this invisible wound may manifest as panic attacks, flashbacks of horrible memories or nightmares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|1 hr
|hehaww
|36
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|3 hr
|Confederate officer
|43
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|5 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,012
|Record Murder Rate
|6 hr
|POPS
|56
|foxy lady gentlemans club (Nov '08)
|8 hr
|Ashley 0924
|34
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Rick Pentecost
|1,917
|News 41 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Overnight warehouse ...
|10 hr
|Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC