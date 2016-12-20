UofL, WKU players earn spots in colle...

UofL, WKU players earn spots in college football showcase

University of Louisville wide receiver James Quick and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Darrell Williams Jr. have been selected to participate in a college football showcase event for NFL scouts. The five-day event takes place Jan. 7-11 in Bedford, Texas, and gives NFL Draft-eligible players from all divisions the chance to work out in front of pro scouts and executives.

