UofL, WKU players earn spots in college football showcase
University of Louisville wide receiver James Quick and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Darrell Williams Jr. have been selected to participate in a college football showcase event for NFL scouts. The five-day event takes place Jan. 7-11 in Bedford, Texas, and gives NFL Draft-eligible players from all divisions the chance to work out in front of pro scouts and executives.
