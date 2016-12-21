Two arrested after armed robbery at shopping center

Two Louisville women were arrested after attempting to rob someone outside of the Iroquois Manor Shopping Center on Dec. 22. Candy Mullins, 33, is accused of approaching an individual outside of the shopping center, pulling a gun out and holding it to the head of the victim while Mullins demanded money from the victim. The victim was able to get away from Williams and victim saw her get into a get away vehicle driven by Tiffany Topez, 31. Police were able to find Williams and Topez sitting in the get away vehicle in a different part of the parking lot at the shopping center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.