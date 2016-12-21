Trial set for man accused of posing a...

Trial set for man accused of posing as LMPD officer in home invasion

A trial date has been set for a Louisville man accused of posing alongside two other men as police officers and ransacking a home in Bullitt County. The trial for Joseph Patrick Kean is scheduled to start March 9. He pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including attempted murder.

