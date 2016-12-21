Traffic Alert: Expect delays on I-65 in Louisville
A crash on I-65 North near the Warnock Street exit has traffic backed up to the Watterson Expressway. The right shoulder is blocked in that area and TRIMARC expects the delays to continue for at least an hour.
