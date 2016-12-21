Sunrise Now: Big reward for tips on gun store burglaries
Federal investigators are asking for tips in two smash and grab burglaries at area gun stores. This morning on WAVE 3 News Sunrise, we'll show you surveillance video of the suspects inside one of the stores and tell you how much the ATF is paying for information in the case.
