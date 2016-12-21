Santa Claus on the run in Louisville

Santa Claus on the run in Louisville

15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

MetroSafe dispatcher Tyler Starnes put out a special BOLO just before midnight to alert officers about a jolly old elf who was last seen in a large North Pole model red sleigh. Starnes gave a very detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle before wishing everyone over the airwaves a Merry Christmas from his agency.

