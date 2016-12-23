Salem Media agrees to let Word Broadcasting operate Louisville stations

Salem Media Group, a Christian conservative radio company based in Camarillo, announced Dec. 23 that it will allow its Louisville, Kentucky stations to be operated by Pennsylvania-based Word Broadcasting Network under a marketing agreement effective Jan. 3. Word Broadcasting owns and operates 12 radio stations in Louisville. Salem owns an FM Christian teaching and talk radio station and an AM conservative news and talk radio station in the city.

