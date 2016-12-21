Non-profit says Brownsboro Rd. VA Hos...

Non-profit says Brownsboro Rd. VA Hospital site a mistake

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

One local non-profit says building Louisville's new VA Hospital on Brownsboro Road would be a billion dollar mistake. Grow Smart Louisville said they have been opposed to the location since it was announced four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feral blacks riot at mall 30 min Phoenix97 23
Record Murder Rate 1 hr Amos N Andy 53
Nastasia naomi hillmer green light loung stripper 1 hr Skeletonsinhercloset 1
Joshua douglas clayton (Feb '10) 1 hr Confederate officer 6
News Two arrested after armed robbery at shopping ce... 10 hr Phoenix97 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch 14 hr Politically Incor... 2,000
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 19 hr Rdl 9,242
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC