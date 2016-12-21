News 20 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Tolling sch...

News 20 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Tolling scheduled to begin early Friday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Tolling on the Louisville Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. Tolling is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. Friday, December 30 on the new SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, the new I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the improved I-65 Kennedy Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... 39 min Josh 1
Feral blacks riot at mall 1 hr Phoenix97 27
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 2 hr So true D R 9,243
Moving to Louisville (May '06) 2 hr Powell Ave 4
Nastasia naomi hillmer green light loung stripper 5 hr Real truth 2
Record Murder Rate 6 hr Forward Observer 54
Joshua douglas clayton (Feb '10) 9 hr Confederate officer 6
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC