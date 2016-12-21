Murder charge filed in Louisville nightclub shooting
LOUISVILLE, KY A murder charge has been filed against a man in connection to a shooting at a nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. John Keevin Reed, 28, was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of Monquel Ligon, 22, according to Louisville Metro police.
