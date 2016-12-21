Metro Public Works offers curbside Christmas tree pickup
Curbside pickup is available for those in the Urban Services District, the old City of Louisville boundaries. Starting Tuesday, December 27th, residents with city curbside yard waste pickup can set Christmas trees and greenery out on their regular collection day.
