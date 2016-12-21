Metro human relations director Miller-Cooper dies Read Story Courier-Journal

Metro human relations director Miller...

Carolyn Miller-Cooper, the executive director of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission, died early Friday, following complications related to a recent medical procedure. She was 51. She was a senior member of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's administration, overseeing the agency that enforces anti-discrimination and civil rights laws.

