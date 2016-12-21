Man who tried to kill brother appears in court
Nearly two months after being arrested for the attempted murder of his own brother, a Louisville man pleaded not guilty. Johnny Vaught was hospitalized for four days because of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|2 hr
|not Al Sharpton
|31
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|3 hr
|kyman
|8
|Gay Sex (Dec '09)
|5 hr
|Daddy2921
|12
|Record Murder Rate
|5 hr
|Amos N Andy
|46
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|6 hr
|scotty steiner
|1,996
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,240
|Sarah reece
|16 hr
|Kafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC