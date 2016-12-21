Man tries to rob home, threatens to shoot residents
A Louisville man was arrested after attempting to rob a home and threatening to shoot both victims while in the home on Christmas Eve. Dalton Greenwell, 33, parked a vehicle at a home on N. 27th St. knocked on the door and pushed his way into the home.
