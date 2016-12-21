Louisville Woman Loses Home In Fire M...

Louisville Woman Loses Home In Fire Months After Son's Death

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A woman whose teenage son recently died lost her home in a fire on Christmas, but she is thankful for a firefighter who helped recover the urn that contained the boy's remains. Mellanie Murphy tells WLKY-TV that she lost nearly everything from a fire that damaged a Louisville apartment complex early Christmas morning.

