Louisville woman accused of trying to murder boyfriend
Sundai Guy, 36, was arrested Monday in the 2300 block of West Ormsby Avenue, near South 23rd Street. According to an arrest report, Guy allegedly fired shots at the victim on Monday afternoon on West Oak Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Wren (May '16)
|52 min
|MyLookinAss
|4
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|4 hr
|rebel999
|4
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|5 hr
|Jonny
|72
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|5 hr
|M Clift
|21
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|6 hr
|Daddy
|1
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|antipolicticalcor...
|52
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,233
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC