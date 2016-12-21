Louisville ties record-high for December

Louisville ties record-high for December

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Monday, Louisville tied its record for the warmest day in December at 76 degrees. For many, the spring-like Christmas weekend meant a change in plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sarah reece 1 hr Kafe 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr Frank N Steiner 1,994
Feral blacks riot at mall 2 hr Forward Observer 5
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 3 hr Realist101 464
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,239
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 3 hr Forward Observer 16
News Budget issues provoke discussion (Dec '08) 7 hr Joe 7
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,283 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC