Louisville ties record-high for December
Monday, Louisville tied its record for the warmest day in December at 76 degrees. For many, the spring-like Christmas weekend meant a change in plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah reece
|1 hr
|Kafe
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Frank N Steiner
|1,994
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|2 hr
|Forward Observer
|5
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Realist101
|464
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,239
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|3 hr
|Forward Observer
|16
|Budget issues provoke discussion (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Joe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC