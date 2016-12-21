Louisville rappers launch anti violence music
Raja Williams, Soon Tonio and several of their peers walked through the cemetery looking for their friends' headstones on Monday. LOUISVILLE, KY More homicide victims are believed to be buried at the Green Meadows cemetery than any other grave site in Metro Louisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|20 min
|ThomasA
|26
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|2 hr
|Liberal Democrat
|7
|Sarah reece
|5 hr
|Kafe
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|6 hr
|Frank N Steiner
|1,994
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|Realist101
|464
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,239
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|8 hr
|Forward Observer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC