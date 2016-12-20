Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer looks back at the highs and lows of 2016
It appears to show a person punching a woman in the face and another person getting knocked to the ground before the video ends.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arrested after armed robbery at shopping ce...
|7 min
|Phoenix97
|2
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|44 min
|Phoenix97
|19
|Heroin/Crack house
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|3 hr
|Politically Incor...
|2,000
|Record Murder Rate
|3 hr
|Amos N Andy
|52
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|Rdl
|9,242
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|11 hr
|Forward Observer
|18
