Louisville man charged with murder after alleged DUI crash

Louisville Metro Police say they have charged a Louisville man with murder after a fatal crash that took place earlier this month. The incident occurred on the night of Friday, Dec. 16, at around 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of Maple Road and Cooper Chapel Road.

