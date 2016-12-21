Linkin' Bridge's new song asks for pe...

Linkin' Bridge's new song asks for peace on Earth.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

In what has been a record year of violence in Louisville, America's Got Talent finalists Linkin' Bridge has a message of peace this holiday season for their hometown. Linkin' Bridge's new video for their song Peace on Earth was shot to show many different parts of Louisville, including some of the hardest hit by bloodshed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sportbikes in louisville! !! 2 hr Thatzx10guy 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 13 hr -SpeakUp- 9,235
Trump for President, He will win. watch 14 hr scotty steiner 2,041
Shoppers rant 21 hr Rolling Stone 21
Da night afo' Chrizzmus (A welfare Christmas poem) (Dec '12) Sat Go back where u c... 22
My Grown up Xmas wish Sat Stop abuse 1
Christmas in the West End Sat Amos N Andy 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC