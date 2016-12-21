Linkin' Bridge's new song asks for peace on Earth.
In what has been a record year of violence in Louisville, America's Got Talent finalists Linkin' Bridge has a message of peace this holiday season for their hometown. Linkin' Bridge's new video for their song Peace on Earth was shot to show many different parts of Louisville, including some of the hardest hit by bloodshed.
