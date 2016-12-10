Landmark Building to become boutique ...

Landmark Building to become boutique hotel

The building's new owners, Global X Tax Asset Solutions, said that they are developing the existing building at Third and Liberty Streets into a hotel. The Landmark Building is the company's first major acquisition in Louisville.

