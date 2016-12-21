Indiana fire chief charged, allegedly pushed police officer
A southern Indiana fire chief faces a battery charge for allegedly shoving an officer who was checking a burning house for occupants. The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, reports Cannelton Fire Department chief Christopher Herzog was arrested Tuesday by two state troopers in the city about 50 miles east of Evansville.
