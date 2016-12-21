Holidays 25 mins ago 7:33 p.m.Ringing in the New Year at - Lou Year's Eve'
LOUISVILLE There are only a few hours left in 2016, and an event in downtown Louisville is helping thousands ring in the New Year. There are 40 performances and activities split between 15 different spots around downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|4 min
|BE_ACCOUNTABLE
|38
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|6 hr
|Confederate officer
|43
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|8 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,012
|Record Murder Rate
|9 hr
|POPS
|56
|foxy lady gentlemans club (Nov '08)
|11 hr
|Ashley 0924
|34
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Rick Pentecost
|1,917
|News 41 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Overnight warehouse ...
|14 hr
|Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC