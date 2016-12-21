Great-Day-Live 22 mins ago 11:58 a.m.My Dog Eats First" looks out for ...
'My Dog Eats First' distributes food and supplies at 2509 Portland Avenue, Louisville, KY, on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month starting at 6:45 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|-SpeakUp-
|9,235
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|9 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,041
|Shoppers rant
|16 hr
|Rolling Stone
|21
|Da night afo' Chrizzmus (A welfare Christmas poem) (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|Go back where u c...
|22
|My Grown up Xmas wish
|19 hr
|Stop abuse
|1
|Christmas in the West End
|Sat
|Amos N Andy
|1
|Record Murder Rate
|Sat
|Amos N Andy
|44
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC