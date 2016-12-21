Golden Alert issued for 86-year-old L...

Golden Alert issued for 86-year-old Louisville man

Howard Walden Elliott, 86, was last seen in the 6800 block of Creston Drive at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. LOUISVILLE, KY A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville man who may have a mental impairment, according to MetroSafe.

