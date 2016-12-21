Gold Krugerrand dropped into Louisville Salvation Army kettle

When employees of The Salvation Army were counting the money from Thursday's Red kettle campaign, they discovered that someone had dropped in a gold coin worth more than $1,100. "With just two days to go in our campaign and still about $3,500 short of where we were a year ago at this time, this was welcome news," said Williams in a news release announcing the finding of the coin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.