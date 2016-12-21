Get $25 off New Year's ride by signin...

Get $25 off New Year's ride by signing pledge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY A Louisville attorney is doing what he can to combat drunk driving on New Year's Eve. Tad Thomas said he lost a friend in a drunk driving crash this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
foxy lady gentlemans club (Nov '08) 32 min Ashley 0924 34
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 1 hr Rick Pentecost 1,917
News News 41 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Overnight warehouse ... 2 hr Dude 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 4 hr scotty steiner 2,007
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 5 hr Mike 16
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 5 hr Seriously 35
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr Hey flatline 9,245
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,490,508

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC