Ahh, Loui Loui's! Or "Louie Louie"! Delicious Detroit-style pizza or briefly-controversial rock classic of the '60s. I love them both, don't you? "Louie Louie," the song, enjoyed its moment of fame a half-century ago, exactly 50 years before Loui Loui's, the pizzeria, opened in Jeffersontown.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Wren (May '16)
|59 min
|MyLookinAss
|4
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|5 hr
|rebel999
|4
|Who knows lady who was just found murdered?
|5 hr
|Jonny
|72
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|5 hr
|M Clift
|21
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|6 hr
|Daddy
|1
|Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|antipolicticalcor...
|52
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|8 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,233
