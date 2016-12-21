Five Questions with Bruce the Preside...

Five Questions with Bruce the Presidential Expert Read Story Sara Wagner

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

After a historic and unprecedented election, you may be ready to give politics a break for a little while. That's not the case for a Louisville boy who is already planning his run for the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feral blacks riot at mall 27 min endocrine system 4
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 2 hr The boss 14
News Budget issues provoke discussion (Dec '08) 2 hr Come On 6
from outhouse to whitehouse, (Mar '15) 4 hr Msjamesw 8
Crystal "Luv Jaw" Walker and Cecilia Walker (Jan '14) 4 hr Joseph 7
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 4 hr POPS 24
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 9 hr -Prince- 9,237
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,187

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC