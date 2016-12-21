Five local musicians on their favorit...

Five local musicians on their favorite albums to come out of Louisville in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: LEO Weekly

Is Real by Sean Garrison Ron is among the strangest bands that I have encountered in well over 30 years of searching for demented music, and the civic pride they inspire within my skeevy black heart makes me love them all the more. They, along with several other brilliant acts, like Hanoi Jane, are bizarre throwbacks to an earlier age where, when a crew of assholes decided that they needed to play rock 'n' roll, they seem to have just grabbed the first instruments they could lay paws on and just started to write cool songs right away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Wren (May '16) 53 min MyLookinAss 4
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 4 hr rebel999 4
Who knows lady who was just found murdered? 5 hr Jonny 72
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 5 hr M Clift 21
Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch! 6 hr Daddy 1
Louisville's Toughest Street Gangs??? (Nov '15) 7 hr antipolicticalcor... 52
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 8 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,233
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,752

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC