Five local musicians on their favorite albums to come out of Louisville in 2016

Is Real by Sean Garrison Ron is among the strangest bands that I have encountered in well over 30 years of searching for demented music, and the civic pride they inspire within my skeevy black heart makes me love them all the more. They, along with several other brilliant acts, like Hanoi Jane, are bizarre throwbacks to an earlier age where, when a crew of assholes decided that they needed to play rock 'n' roll, they seem to have just grabbed the first instruments they could lay paws on and just started to write cool songs right away.

